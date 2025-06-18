Pantera, Multicoin Capital invest in Solana AI project Gradient Network

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:45
SEED
SEED$0.001113-1.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1414+2.38%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000997+4.39%

Gradient Network, a decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure project on Solana, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital and Multicoin Capital.

The Gradient team, which is building a decentralized AI runtime on Solana, announced the seed round funding milestone on June 17, 2025. Capital injection from the crypto venture capital giants will go into accelerating Gradient Network’s plans to democratize the edge computing ecosystem.

While AI increasingly permeates every facet of society, its adoption has global concerns related to privacy, equity, and centralization top of the agenda for ecosystem players and regulators. Multiple projects are now looking to tap into blockchain technology to address privacy risks and exclusion among other concerns. 

Gradient Network’s decentralizing AI infrastructure is one of these endeavors, with key features driving integration including distributed data, compute and algorithm development.

Gradient’s technology seeks to turn everyday devices such as smartphones and computers into a decentralized global network enabled for faster streaming and compute.

In addition to Pantera and Multicoin, the $10 million seed round also saw participation from HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital China), along with several prominent partners and angel investors from across the crypto and AI sectors.

Gradient Network’s roadmap includes two flagship technologies: Lattica, a universal peer-to-peer data communication protocol, and Parallax, an inference protocol designed to improve scalability throughout the AI ecosystem.

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks continue to gain momentum as real-world adoption grows. Gradient joins a growing list of blockchain-based AI and data infrastructure projects including io.net, DePHY, Aethir, metastreet, and CrunchDAO.

Top DePIN projects by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, include Bittensor, RENDER, Theta Network, Helium, Internet Computer, and Filecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

xTAO Technologies Inc., an important project company in the Bittensor ecosystem, has recently received final approval, and its common stock will be officially listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX
Bittensor
TAO$432.11+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:00
Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin is trading just under $119,000, with new on-chain data suggesting the current market cycle may be nearing its top, arriving as soon as late August or early September. In a July 28 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Yonsei Dent pointed to…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000965-0.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05425-0.11%
SOON
SOON$0.1495+2.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 17:36

Trending News

More

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows