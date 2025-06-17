Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world

PANews
2025/06/17 22:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026444+6.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.17064-0.99%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, JD Group Chairman Liu Qiangdong said in a sharing session today that JD hopes to apply for stablecoin licenses in all major currency countries around the world, and then use the stablecoin license to realize exchange between global companies, reducing global cross-border payment costs by 90% and increasing efficiency to within 10 seconds. Liu Qiangdong said, "Now it takes an average of 2 to 4 days for companies to remit money, and the cost is also quite high. After the B-end payment is completed, we will penetrate into the C-end payment. I hope that one day everyone can use JD stablecoin to pay when consuming around the world."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

xTAO Technologies Inc., an important project company in the Bittensor ecosystem, has recently received final approval, and its common stock will be officially listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX
Bittensor
TAO$432.11+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:00
Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin is trading just under $119,000, with new on-chain data suggesting the current market cycle may be nearing its top, arriving as soon as late August or early September. In a July 28 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Yonsei Dent pointed to…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000965-0.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05425-0.11%
SOON
SOON$0.1495+2.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 17:36

Trending News

More

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows