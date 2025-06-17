Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights

PANews
2025/06/17 15:18
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01232+2.15%
U Coin
U$0.01188-1.32%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related entities will no longer participate in the distribution of Celsius' bankruptcy assets. The court decided to return the funds to creditors first, and Mashinsky and AM Ventures Holdings Inc., Koala1 LLC and Koala3 LLC have agreed to give up their claims on Celsius' bankruptcy assets.

To date, Celsius creditors have filed claims totaling more than $1 billion. In August 2024, Celsius paid more than $2.5 billion to more than 251,000 creditors, but there are still about 121,000 creditors who did not file claims because the amount was less than $1,000. In November 2024, Celsius announced that it would pay $127 million from its "litigation recovery account" to creditors including retail borrowers, retail depositors and its Earn program users. Celsius reached two settlement agreements in July 2023 to exit the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings initiated in July 2022.

Earlier news, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison for crypto fraud .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,000+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.17026-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.36%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network