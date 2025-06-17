Pundi AI launches a new reward system: Pundi AI Points (Alpha)

PANews
2025/06/17 15:08
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1413+2.31%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01572+1.28%

PANews reported on June 17 that Pundi AI officially launched Pundi AI Points (Alpha) to attract and reward early users. Through this system, users can earn rewards for various ecosystem contributions, such as holding $PUNDIAI tokens, purchasing on PancakeSwap, posting and sharing content through X accounts, activating codes in Telegram channels, and inviting friends to participate.

By participating in the Pundi AI Points program, users can not only obtain future airdrop qualifications, but also enjoy transaction fee discounts and priority access to new products. These products include AI MM Agent, AI Data Market, AI Agent Launcher, and innovative projects developed with partners.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,000+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.17026-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.36%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network