SBF appears in San Francisco to sell out satirical musical, with characters mocking Silicon Valley culture

PANews
2025/06/17 14:51
Luigi Mangione
LUIGI$0.001472+17.47%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has become one of the protagonists of the satirical musical "Luigi: The Musical". The play is set in Brooklyn Prison and imagines that SBF is a cellmate with two controversial figures, Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of murder, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is involved in sexual crimes. The role of SBF in the play is played by actor André Margatini, who imitates the TED speech style, mocks Silicon Valley and its conceited culture, and even sings "Bay Area Baby" to satirize his own privileged background. The play was sold out immediately after its premiere at Taylor Street Theatre in San Francisco, and will be performed at The Independent, which can accommodate 500 people, on July 13.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,000+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.17026-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.36%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network