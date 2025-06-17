World Gold Council: 95% of central banks expect gold reserves to increase in the next 12 months

PANews
2025/06/17 14:24
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06035+3.07%

PANews reported on June 17 that the World Gold Council said that its 2025 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey set a new benchmark, receiving 73 responses - the highest number since the survey was launched eight years ago. Such a high level of participation strongly indicates that the central bank community is paying more attention to gold. The survey results show:

1. Central banks' expectations for gold continue to improve, with 95% of central banks believing that global central bank gold reserves will increase in the next 12 months.

2. A record 43% of central banks said their institutions’ gold reserves will also increase over the same period, and no one expected gold holdings to fall.

3. The proportion of central banks that actively manage their gold reserves will increase from 37% in 2024 to 44% in 2025. Improving returns will remain the main reason, but risk management will surpass tactical trading and become the second largest motivation.

4. The Bank of England remains the most popular destination for gold reserves (64%), but the proportion of central banks choosing to store gold domestically will increase from 41% in 2024 to 59% in 2025, but only 7% plan to increase domestic storage in the next 12 months.

Gold’s performance in times of crisis, its portfolio diversification function and its anti-inflation properties are key factors driving central banks’ plans to increase their gold holdings over the coming year. These characteristics are also the core reasons why central banks make strategic allocations to gold.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,000+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.17026-1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.36%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network