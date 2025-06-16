In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 214 million US dollars, mainly long orders PANews 2025/06/16 23:30

PANews reported on June 16 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $214 million, of which $146 million was for long orders and $67,611,900 was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $52,464,300, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $70,070,900. PANews reported on June 16 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $214 million, of which $146 million was for long orders and $67,611,900 was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $52,464,300, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $70,070,900.