US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room

PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
READY
READY$0.003737+1.49%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005198-2.53%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014902+5.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.241+0.85%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03177+0.09%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump shortened his trip to the G7 summit and returned to Washington ahead of schedule.

The White House Situation Room is a conference room and intelligence management center located in the basement of the West Wing of the White House, with a total area of about 460 square meters. Its main purpose is to be a workplace for the National Security Council, including the President of the United States, the Vice President, the White House Chief of Staff, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Advisor, etc., to quickly discuss and respond to sudden domestic and foreign events related to the national security of the United States. It has complete and sufficient advanced security communication facilities, allowing the President of the United States to control the US military distributed around the world at any time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.29%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,821.45+0.61%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02223+2.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network