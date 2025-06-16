Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax

99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 23:09
GAINS
GAINS$0.02773+7.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683-2.98%

Brazil has enacted a sweeping overhaul of its crypto taxation policy. The country has ended its longstanding tax exemptions for small-scale crypto investors. Brazil will now impose a flat 17.5% capital gains tax on all profits from digital asset transactions. 

Effective from 12 June 2025, all crypto transactions – regardless of value or volume – will be subjected to a 17.5% capital gains tax.

Apparently, Brazil’s new tax policy is part of Provisional Measure 1303, a government initiative to boost revenue from financial markets.

According to local media reports, “The Brazilian government will eliminate the exemption on profits of up to R$35,000 obtained with cryptocurrencies and will set the tax at 17.5%, to be paid in Income Tax. The new rule is in a new Provisional Measure in which the government establishes tax increases on financial investments to increase revenue.”

 9 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2025 – Top Token Presales

Brazil Ends Monthly Exemption

The previous exemption that allowed Brazilians to sell up to 35,000 reais (about $6,300) per month tax-free has been scrapped. 

However, now every crypto gain is taxable. “The 17.5% rate will be general and will affect almost all financial investments. Fixed income securities, which were previously exempt from income tax, will now have a 5% rate on profits,” the local media said.

Notably, the tax measures have been taken after the government attempted to increase the collection of the Financial Transaction Tax (IOF).

Interestingly, the country is also advancing several other crypto-related legislative efforts. One such bill, introduced in March this year, would allow employees to receive part of their salaries in crypto.

 

The post Brazil Ends Crypto Tax Exemptions, Will Now Charge 17.5% Capital Gains Tax appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.327-1.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.29%
Rank
RAN$0.001476-4.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,821.45+0.61%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02223+2.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network