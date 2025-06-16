The share price of Hong Kong-listed company Mi Strategy rose by more than 20% after announcing the purchase of 2,440 SOLs

PANews
2025/06/16 13:50
Solana
Moonveil
SOLS
Oasis
PANews reported on June 16 that Memestech, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had purchased 2,440 Solana (SOL) in the open market, with a transaction amount of approximately HK$2.9075 million, and the funds came from the company's internal resources. The announcement stated that Solana has the key value of decentralized applications, DeFi infrastructure and Web3 innovation. Previously, the company has changed its name to "MEMESTRATEGY (Memestech)", and the stock code remains "2440", reflecting that its strategic focus is tilting towards the fields of encryption and Web3. After the announcement, Memestech (HK2440) stock price rose by about 21%, now at HK$2.42 per share.

As previously reported, 9GAG Lianchuang announced the completion of the acquisition of Hong Kong-listed company Haoliang Technology Holdings, and plans to change its name to MemeStrategy and allocate Bitcoin .

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
Delhi’s ‘Crypto queen’ arrested as India struggles with crypto scams and no regulations

Indian police have dismantled a work-from-home scam that laundered stolen funds through cryptocurrency, arresting five individuals, including a woman dubbed Delhi’s ‘crypto queen’. According to local media, the accused ran a Telegram-based network that lured victims into completing fake online…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:36
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39

