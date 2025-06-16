Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

PANews
2025/06/16 11:06
Bitcoin
BTC$118,816+0.62%

PANews reported on June 16 that Metaplanet announced that the company purchased 1,112 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,182,668 yen per bitcoin for approximately 16.883 billion yen (approximately $111 million). After this increase, its total bitcoin holdings reached 10,000, with a cumulative purchase amount of approximately 139.152 billion yen and an average cost of 13,915,230 yen per bitcoin.

