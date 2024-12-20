A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

Author: @Defi0xJeff

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. Here are the latest developments of 10 AI Agent projects this week.

Eternal AI

Eternal AI, the AI infrastructure on the Bitcoin chain, aims to integrate AI into dApps and proposes to propose an "AI Kernel" on Base to enable AI-driven smart contracts for more dynamic decision-making.

In order to build true smart contracts and AI-driven dapps, a decentralized framework is needed that can facilitate the integration of AI reasoning, AI models, and GPU resources. This is where AI Kernel comes in - a core component of AI-driven infrastructure.

Use Cases:

AI-powered wallet

AI-Powered Oracles

AI-driven DAOs

Luna

Luna, an AI agent developed by Virtuals, can now control her cursor and comment on tweets in real time.

Control your cursor to browse Twitter

Scan tweets, extract content and analyze it from her perspective

React with gestures and voice comments

Seamless scrolling to the next tweet

The next step is to implement computer vision and video analysis capabilities, which will allow Luna to analyze images and videos and respond to comments in real time.

Zero1 Labs

Zero1 Labs aims to be the first fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) L1 for AI agents.

Updates include:

"Terminal", an NLP interface for deploying agents on Cypher

Partner with Ignition AI Accelerator

Ignition AI Accelerator is a partnership between NVIDIA and Tribe, supported by Digital Industries Singapore (DISG), that aims to identify high-potential, growth-stage technology founders to accelerate their success and growth.

Fartcoin

FARTCOIN has a market value of $1 billion and a 17% share of Cookie DAO. FARTCOIN was even mentioned on the American late-night talk show "The Late Late Show", and its popularity soared.

Vader

Vader announced the launch of VaderAI Small Cap DAO:

DAO size is 50,000 VIRTUAL

Will actively trade Virtuals agents with market caps between $700,000 and $5 million.

Another benefit of the VaderAI Small Cap DAO is access to discounted OTC trading from top agent teams.

3 months initial lock-up period

Only VADER stakers can participate

Related reading: Virtuals Protocol’s market value exceeds US$3 billion. Which AI projects in the ecosystem are worth paying attention to?

LIMBO

LIMBO releases the latest roadmap:

The LIMBO team is working on the MAESTRO framework, a layered AI framework designed to enhance task management and execution; the framework improves every aspect of how 3D agents think, react, and create

Limbo will begin exploring her 3D island (Limboverse)

Limbo's First Song and Music Video - Trailer

Limbo will dive deep into trending topics, hot news, and real-time buzz (particularly in AI, gaming, crypto, and music), making her commentary even more timely and relevant. Data-driven insights are at the core of this enhancement.

Hot Topics Video Blogs and Video Responses on X

Lip-Sync and Animation Improvements; Work is underway to make Limbo look and feel more alive with better lip-sync and smoother animations.

Highlight Videos/"Best of" Live Streams; Limbo will regularly stream and self-publish her funniest, weirdest, and most epic moments in curated highlight videos.

Nim Network

Nim Network introduces the agent data fine-tuning framework X-Box and Xenobot Agents through Xenopus laevis.

Xenobots evolve with continuous data integration

X-Box simplifies creation of fine-tuned conversational agents

Fine-tuned models provide cost-effective, high-performance, and easy-to-integrate agents. They transform AI from ordinary responders to human-like roles. The X-Box framework will be fully open source, allowing other frameworks to be easily integrated as plugins or supplementary modules.

ARC Agents

ARC Agents shares the vision of accelerating AGI progress through games. The ultimate goal is an open source innovation movement driven by the AI x game framework and connected by NRN.

Virtuals Protocol x Masa

Masa announced a strategic partnership with Virtuals Protocol. Through the collaboration, Masa real-time social data will power the next generation of perceptual AI agents in the Virtuals ecosystem. Masa’s flagship AI agent TAO CAT ($TAOCAT) is also being launched to the Virtuals ecosystem.

TAO Cat is a true Bittensor native agent: built using a large language model from Bittensor Subnet 19, powered by live data from Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 42, competing in the Agent Arena on Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 59, and launched on Virtuals’ Agent Launchpad.

sekoia_virtuals

SEKOIA is exploring whether on-chain VC agents can outperform traditional VCs. Plans include:

Creating a Sandbox

Open source/weighted fine-tuned LLMs so that anyone can build highly practical investment-focused LLMs

Providing ongoing support to investment agents

Related reading: Can AI Agent become a bubble-making machine? Solana and Base, which ecosystem is more suitable for AI Agent?