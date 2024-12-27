Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇

In the blink of an eye, 2024 is coming to an end. We have experienced a lot this year:
From the halving of Bitcoin to breaking through the $100,000 mark, from the approval of the Ethereum ETF to Trump's victory, from the dual exhaustion of market liquidity and narrative to the popularity of DeSci and AI Agent.
This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns, opening a new chapter!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.