Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.31)

PANews
2024/12/31 10:50
Memecoin
MEME$0.00189
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.152
Oasis
ROSE$0.02856
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008821

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/31 Update:
Ai16z series rose across the board, $ai16z $zerebro $degenai $vvaifu
$Lexicon Wallet and dApp AI Assistant
$Butthole is too abstract and difficult to comment on.
$aether A modular AI system that evolves and learns autonomously

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

