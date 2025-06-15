Analysis: The bull market is far from over, traders predict that BTC's near-term target may reach $140,000

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, even if the market goes sideways, Bitcoin traders are not pessimistic about the price trend of Bitcoin. The current community consensus is not bearish, and it is believed that the bull market is far from over. Many people believe that Bitcoin is preparing for a new round of price discovery. Trader Alan Tardigrade said that Bitcoin is showing an upward trend of an expanding wedge. Since 2023, Bitcoin has risen by 49%, 125% and 68% each time the signal appears. Another trader, Merlijn, pointed out that the current trend of Bitcoin shows a classic price bottom structure in the form of an inverted head and shoulders, and the near-term target price may reach $140,000.

