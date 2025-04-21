Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.21)

PANews
2025/04/21 10:09
Memecoin
MEME$0.001913+1.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1377-0.21%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.006698+2.11%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008821-1.04%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/21 Update:
RFC plunges Wintermute market making
$wizard Musk replied, pump official forwarded
$SkyAI four pre-sale project, pre-sale amount 50 million, CZ retweeted related tweets

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

