ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
Notcoin
NOT$0.002159+1.07%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01931-1.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01774+1.48%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004764+0.74%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000127-0.07%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Following the great success of the PudgyPenguins token airdrop, Animecoin, an anime project under the NFT blue chip project Azuki, will launch the ANIME token in January this year. However, the upcoming launch of the ANIME token has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversy has also arisen.

Affected by this, the Azuki series of NFTs have seen a slight general rise, but it is still far from recovering to its historical high. According to NFT Price Floor data, in the past 24 hours, Azuki has increased by 13%, and the floor price is temporarily 14.08 ETH, which is still nearly 43.7% lower than the historical peak; Azuki Elementals has increased by 17%, and the floor price has reached 1.9 ETH, a record high; Beanz has increased by about 20.1%, and the floor price has reached 0.95 ETH, which is still 81% lower than the historical high.

In contrast, the Pudgy Penguins series of NFTs experienced a massive buyout after the announcement of the token issuance plan. From the release of the tokens to the launch, the floor prices of Pudgy Penguins and Lil Pudgys both saw triple-digit increases, setting a new high at one point, showing a relatively strong and positive market demand compared to Azuki.

On the occasion of Azuki’s third anniversary, ANIME released an official announcement on January 13, announcing that ANIME tokens will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum this month. In fact, as early as the end of last year, Azuki founder Zagabond had warmed up for this token generation event (TGE), claiming that Animecoin would be launched before Anime Chain.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

ANIME's token economics shows that the total supply of ANIME tokens is 10 billion, and the initial circulation is 7.69 billion, which means the initial circulation ratio is 76.9%. In terms of specific distribution, 37.5% will be allocated to the Azuki community, 13% will be used for AnimeDAO, 24.44% will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, 2% will be allocated to the cooperative community, 15.62% will be allocated to the team and consultants (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly), and 7.44% will be used for Azuki (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly). As part of the TGE, Hyperliquid Community (HYPE stakers), Kaito yappers, Arbitrum Community, etc. will be used as cooperative communities to receive airdrops of ANIME tokens.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

At the same time, Azuki officially announced its cooperation with the Animecoin Foundation to jointly promote the construction of the open anime universe, and said, "Azuki has demonstrated the unique value of Web3 for IP incubation through the creation of more than 100 sub-communities, global community activities and rich fan creations with a decentralized brand building model. This cooperation includes the upcoming Anime.com and ANIME tokens, which aim to transform anime fans from passive consumers to true owners of culture."

It is worth mentioning that an image of the popular Japanese anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" appeared on the ANIME token economics page, and the community therefore believed that it might imply some major collaboration.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

According to the analysis of ANIME token economics by crypto KOL @a_raving_ape, combined with project badges, points and other factors, under neutral expectations (ANIME FDV remains at US$2.5 billion), a single Azuki NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$40,700, and a single Azuki Elementals NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$4,000.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

However, while ANIME's TGE event has attracted much attention, it has also caused some controversy and negative comments. Compared with Pudgy Penguins's large-scale airdrop, which allocated 24.12% of its tokens to other communities, ANIME's airdrop to other communities is considered to be smaller. It is also worth mentioning that although Pudgy Penguins previously airdropped for Azuki holders, Azuki did not return a similar airdrop this time.

On the other hand, Azuki and Animecoin officials were criticized for holding too high a proportion of tokens, and many community members believed that this was a "classic VC sell-off party." From the perspective of token distribution, about 60.5% of ANIME tokens will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, AnimeDAO, the team and consultants, and Azuki. For example, AI agent AIXBT analyzed that "to be honest, this means that those venture capital companies are ready to sell. If holders want to achieve a true balance, the circulation at the time of TGE should be 90%, not 76%."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:36
Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
RWAX
APP$0.003891-2.65%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.683-3.59%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08719+1.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381--%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01158-0.08%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 19:19
ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine the eurozone's monetary policy. The ECB said
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06062+3.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 19:00

Trending News

More

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH

BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT have been spent to purchase SOLV and CA tokens