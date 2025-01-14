After years of silence, Ethereum's official social account finally "spoke"

PANews
2025/01/14 20:00

Original article: SageD.Young , Unchained

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Ethereum community members criticized the network's lack of online marketing (especially on the X platform), the Ethereum Foundation (EF), a non-profit organization supporting the Ethereum ecosystem, announced a new strategy for the "social aspect" of the network. The adjustment aims to optimize information dissemination channels and improve the transparency of ecosystem information. This article will detail the specific content, background factors, market environment and community response of this strategic adjustment.

Dual account strategy deployment

Earlier on Monday, the Ethereum Foundation not only launched a new X platform account Ethereum Foundation , but also posted a tweet "helloworldcomputer" through the Ethereum.org account, which rarely publishes original content. According to the official announcement:

  • The Ethereum Foundation will be primarily responsible for sharing information such as foundation team dynamics, project progress, funding information, and treasury changes;
  • The Ethereum.org account will serve as a more active comprehensive account dedicated to sharing the latest developments in the entire ecosystem, including outstanding projects on Ethereum, builder stories, and global adoption.

It is worth noting that these changes are not limited to the X platform, but will also be carried out simultaneously on other social networking platforms such as Farcaster, Lens and Bluesky. EF emphasized that this is only the beginning of the adjustment, and in the future it will continue to optimize the use of social media according to the needs of the ecosystem.

In response, Joseph Schiarizzi, a representative of Arbitrum and founder of stablecoin provider Nerite, said: “As builders of Ethereum, we always want to see more active social accounts to highlight the wonderful things happening in the ecosystem. I am looking forward to the changes that are coming.”

Community Feedback

The announcement of the new social strategy stems from the debate among several ETH leaders at the beginning of the year over the discontinuation of the "Week in Ethereum" newsletter. Evan Van Ness, the author of the WiE newsletter, and Josh Stark of the Ethereum Foundation argued over whether EF funded the newsletter and why it was discontinued. This sparked a discussion that lasted for several days, during which many community members expressed their dissatisfaction with the Foundation's lack of marketing capabilities and lack of activity on social media.

A user bluntly stated on X: "The Ethereum Foundation's weak performance in public relations and narrative is a potential threat to the entire ecosystem, and the Foundation has a responsibility to change this situation." Data shows that since June 2021, Ethereum.org has only published 14 original tweets, with no original content in 2023.

In addition, Boost VC investor Mark Beylin pointed out in the forum that Ethereum's social layer faces the problem of "gang-ization" and suggested that EF improve its external communication methods. Ethereum developer Tim Beiko also called for strengthening the role of social media as a "digital public square" to more effectively respond to community needs.

Market performance and capital flow

In addition to social media strategies, Ethereum's market performance and the foundation's fund management have also received widespread attention. In 2024, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) hit record highs, while the price of ETH failed to return to its peak level of $4,878. In the past 30 days, the price of ETH has fallen by 18.7% and is currently slightly above $3,100.

At the same time, on-chain data showed that EF sold 100 ETH on January 8, worth about $336,000. Since January 2, the foundation has sold nearly $13 million in ETH. Community members expressed dissatisfaction with the foundation's move, believing that it failed to effectively use social media to promote ecological innovation while selling ETH.

Whether the Ethereum Foundation’s new social media strategy can successfully improve its interaction with the community and enhance Ethereum’s global influence remains to be seen. However, this reform at least shows that the Foundation has begun to take the community’s criticism of its insufficient marketing seriously and move towards a more transparent and efficient direction.

