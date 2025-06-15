El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year

PANews
2025/06/15 09:17
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06087+4,14%
ELYSIA
EL$0,005403+1,35%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell 44.5% compared to the first four months of 2024. During this period, Salvadorans received only $16 million in cryptocurrencies, a sharp drop from $28.83 million in the same period last year. In the first quarter of this year, cryptocurrency remittances did not even reach 1% of the total remittances received by Salvadorans. Of the more than $3 billion remitted to Salvadorans between January and April, cryptocurrencies accounted for only 0.52%.

Analysts and local media claim that the recent abandonment of Bitcoin as a legal tender and the recent “quarantining” of Bitcoin from the public sector may have influenced the results. In addition, the dissolution of Chivo Wallet, a wallet promoted by the government that could be used for remittances, may have also affected the numbers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,326-1,48%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118 730,36+0,51%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02229+2,52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$118 730,36+0,51%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000032--%
Sologenic
SOLO$0,45078+0,47%
AIMon
AM$0,000014-2,09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33

Trending News

More

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3