50 Million Active Users Weekly

Key Points: Solana leads in active addresses, surpassing 14 million weekly users.

BNB, Tron, Base, Aptos follow closely behind.

Addresses surged minus 16% from the previous week.

Nansen data reveals Solana, BNB Chain, Tron, Base, and Aptos lead in active blockchain addresses this week, cementing their status as key platforms for on-chain activity.

These figures highlight the growing user engagement and market dynamics influencing blockchain ecosystems, with potential impacts on transaction volume and token valuation across these networks.

Solana Dominates with 14.2 Million Active Addresses

Solana recently topped active blockchain addresses with 14.2 million active addresses, and BNB Chain closely following. Solana’s recent surge showcases substantial traction in blockchain activity. Although Solana saw a significant number of active users, it experienced a 16% decline compared to the prior week. This suggests fluctuating engagement possibly driven by seasonal activity variations.

Market reactions show optimism as blockchains like BNB Chain and Aptos exhibit considerable increases. However, no key executives, including Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, have offered comments about this recent surge. Community discussions emphasize skepticism regarding the sustainability of such surges without direct protocol improvements.

Solana Price Volatility and Market Insights

Did you know? Tron’s historical fee reduction announcements, similar to the one in August 2025, often led to user increases. However, continued traction requires sustained incentives and user engagement.

Solana (SOL) recently traded at $226.47 with a market cap of $123,509,913,475 as per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume showed $7,280,204,619, with a 2.35% dip. Over 90 days, SOL’s price rose by 49.52%, highlighting a volatile yet promising market environment.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential implications in financial markets, particularly for DeFi in Solana and BNB Chain regulation. Expert analysis indicates that ongoing favorable regulatory conditions and technology transcending decentralized finance may maintain the surges in active addresses.