Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise

2025/06/15 05:08
VinuChain
Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge.

Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds spanning from pre-seed to Series B.

Startups like Hypernative, Yupp, Turnkey, and OneBalance also drew substantial investments, reflecting sustained investor confidence in crypto infrastructure and application-layer innovation despite broader market volatility.

Here’s what we tracked, using data from Cryptofundraising:

IREN (ex Iris Energy)

  • Raised $550 million through private placement of convertible senior notes
  • IREN has raised $863 million so far

Hypernative

  • Secured $40 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by TenEleven, Ballistic Ventures, and Stepstone
  • Hypernative has raised $65 million so far

Yupp

  • Yupp raised $33 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and Kunal Shah

Turnkey

  • Gathered $30 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by Bain Capital Crypto, Sequoia, and Lightspeed Faction
  • Turnkey has raised $52.5 million so far
Noah

  • Noah raised $22 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include LocalGlobe, Felix Capital, and FJ Labs

OneBalance

  • Secured $20 million in a Series A round
  • Backed by Cyber Fund, Blockchain Capital, and Mirana Ventures
  • OneBalance has raised $25 million so far

Projects < $11 Million

  • TYB (Try Your Best); $11 million in a Series A round
  • OpenTrade; $7 million in an Unknown round
  • NuConstruct; $6 million in a Seed round
  • Soon (Solana Optimistic Network); $5 million in an unknown round
  • Rise Labs; $4 million in a Strategic round
  • Orange Cap Games (Vibes); $3.5 million in a Seed round
  • Towns Protocol; $3.3 million in a Public sale
  • Silhouette; $3 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Hey Anon; $144,000 in an unknown round

