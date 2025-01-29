PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

PANews
2025/01/29 16:58
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1554+1.23%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013828-4.86%

Today's news tips:

DeepSeek was recently attacked by a large-scale malicious network attack from a US IP

Multiple Trump Brand Authorized Websites Now Accept TRUMP Token Payments

ai16z co-founder Shaw: A comprehensive brand reshaping plan will be implemented, and the project will be renamed ElizaOS

Binance will launch VVVUSDT perpetual contract at 16:15 today, supporting up to 25x leverage

Regulatory/Macro

Nick Timiraos, the "Federal Reserve mouthpiece": Tariff policy may be a barometer of when the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates

According to Jinshi.com, Nick Timiraos, the "Federal Reserve mouthpiece," wrote that as Trump considers using tariffs more boldly, a key question hangs over the Fed: To what extent will any price increases stimulate public expectations of higher inflation? When or whether the Fed resumes cutting interest rates depends largely on the inflation outlook, which in turn may depend on whether Trump makes good on his threat to raise tariffs.

South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers to introduce Bitcoin reserve legislation

Lawmakers in Kentucky and South Dakota are preparing to introduce legislation to establish a Bitcoin reserve in the coming weeks, according to statements on Jan. 28. South Dakota Rep. Logan Manhart announced that he will introduce a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. He added that this is “one of the few opportunities” for the government to take the initiative.

SEC's lawsuit against Ripple goes to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and the SEC has removed the related civil lawsuit from its website

As the U.S. SEC's lawsuit against Ripple enters the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, the SEC has removed the civil lawsuit related to Ripple from its website, marking a critical stage in the ongoing legal battle over XRP's classification.

South Korean prosecutors to formally establish a joint investigation team for cryptocurrency crimes

South Korean prosecutors will formally establish a special unit dedicated to solving cryptocurrency crimes and punishing cryptocurrency price manipulators and fraudsters. The Joint Investigation Unit (JIU) for Virtual Asset Crimes, operated by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, will be officially launched “as early as February or as late as March.”

Czech Central Bank Governor Proposes Investing Billions of Euros in Foreign Reserves in Bitcoin

The head of the Czech central bank wants to put the country’s billions of euros in foreign exchange reserves into Bitcoin, a groundbreaking move that could make it the first Western central bank to hold the crypto asset.

AI

Financial Times: OpenAI says there is evidence that DeepSeek used its model for training

OpenAI said it found evidence that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek used its proprietary models for training. The company said it had seen some evidence of "distillation," a technique used by developers to get better performance on smaller models by using the output of larger, more powerful models, allowing them to achieve similar results on a specific task at a lower cost.

Presto Research analyst: AI industry turmoil caused Bitcoin to fall, and the initial market reaction may be a bit excessive

DeepSeek’s success points to growing competition from China in artificial intelligence, heightening concerns about whether lofty valuations for U.S. tech stocks can last. The risk for the cryptocurrency industry is that such anxiety could dampen broader speculative enthusiasm and blunt the boost from Trump’s executive order backing regulation of digital assets.

SoftBank in talks to invest in robotics startup Skild AI, valued at $4 billion

SoftBank is reportedly in talks to invest $500 million in robotics startup Skild AI, which is currently valued at $4 billion (currently approximately RMB 29.061 billion).

OpenAI announces a new customized version of ChatGPT for the US government, ChatGPT Gov

According to official news, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Gov, a new customized version of ChatGPT for the US government. Agencies can deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure government cloud, which are based on Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service. Self-hosted ChatGPT Gov enables agencies to more easily manage their own security, privacy, and compliance requirements, such as strict cybersecurity frameworks (IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High).

Project News

Yzi Labs announces $16 million investment in token distribution on-chain infrastructure Sign

According to official news, Yzi Labs announced an investment of $16 million in Sign, an on-chain infrastructure for token distribution and credential verification. It is reported that Sign is aggregating verified credentials on the chain to build a larger network, thereby creating a more transparent and secure token distribution infrastructure.

Movement Labs refutes insider trading: no “direct communication” with Trump family DeFi project World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

In response to questions about "insider trading," Movement Labs co-founder Rushi Manche said in an interview on Tuesday that the organization had no "direct communication" with the Trump family's DeFi project World Liberty Financial (WLFI).

Aerodrome: Two contributors suspended due to suspected insider trading in VVV token issuance

Aerodrome, the Base ecosystem DEX protocol, announced that a small amount of trading activity around the release of VVV was flagged by internal monitoring in less than 30 minutes - triggering an internal investigation. The investigation resulted in the suspension of two contributors within three hours of the release.

Sushi Labs acquires DeFi infrastructure firm Shipyard Software

According to official news, Sushi Labs acquired DeFi infrastructure company Shipyard Software. Shipyard founder Mark Lurie (multi-exit founder and DeFi leader) and AMM research pioneer Abe Othman will join Sushi Labs as consultants.

Viewpoint

Cathie Wood: Bitcoin is the leader of a new asset class and a global monetary system

“In the case of Bitcoin, it is the leader of a new asset class and a global monetary system,” said Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest.

"New Bond King" Gundlach: The Fed faces the most predictable "standstill" in years

Gundlach, the "new bond king," said the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision is the most predictable "holding fire" in recent years. However, although the vast majority of people expect the Fed to keep interest rates stable at this week's meeting, traders have increased their bullish bets on U.S. Treasuries because they hope that Fed Chairman Powell will signal a possible rate cut at the March meeting.

Important data

Cryptocurrency VC funding is expected to grow 100% year-over-year in January, reaching $1.14 billion so far

Venture capital funding in the crypto space has reached $1.14 billion so far in January, which is expected to be a 100% increase compared to January 2024 ($653.3 million).

Deribit data: BTC and ETH options with a notional value of approximately $9.9 billion will expire on Friday

Deribit data shows that BTC options with a nominal value of approximately US$8.1 billion and ETH options contracts with a nominal value of US$1.8 billion will expire and be delivered on Friday (January 31); the maximum pain point price of BTC is US$98,000, and the maximum pain point price of ETH is US$3,300.

Solana Ecosystem DEX Meteora's January trading volume reached $33 billion, a 33-fold increase from the previous month

Solana ecosystem liquidity platform Meteora achieved unprecedented growth in January. Its trading volume was $33 billion, a 33-fold increase from $990 million in December last year. The DEX currently accounts for about 9% of the total market share, ranking among the top five DEXs in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:36
Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
RWAX
APP$0.003891-2.67%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6833-3.22%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08722+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381--%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0116+0.08%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 19:19
ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine the eurozone's monetary policy. The ECB said
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06064+3.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 19:00

Trending News

More

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH