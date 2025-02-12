OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence

PANews
2025/02/12 12:00
Bitcoin
BTC$118,385.73+0.19%
Ethereum
ETH$3,840.04+0.86%

OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence

1. Market observation

Keywords: Lido, ETH, BTC

Cryptocurrency markets have shown encouraging signs recently, with Bitcoin favored to hit new highs due to its increasing correlation with gold. However, Bitcoin is currently fluctuating around $95,000 and breaking below a key trendline, coupled with a 70% reduction in over-the-counter supply since 2021, which could indicate a long-term supply shock and price repositioning.

In terms of project development, Lido launched the third version of the Ethereum Liquidity Staking Protocol, Uniswap launched its Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain Unichain, and Solana's continued growth and increased institutional adoption make it a strong competitor to Bitcoin. Although the Ethereum market has shown resilience in the context of altcoin declines and growth is mainly driven by retail investors, its price recently fell below the $2,600 mark, causing market concerns.

From the perspective of institutional dynamics, the stablecoin market is expected to reach $16.97 billion by 2025. Visa plans to launch a Bitcoin rewards credit card in cooperation with Fold. Japanese company Gumi also plans to purchase $6.5 million in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, Japanese stock Metaplanet has surged 3,575% in a year against the backdrop of Bitcoin accumulation. However, it is worth noting that investors' concerns about meme coins may affect the legitimacy of Bitcoin as an asset.

2. Key data (as of 09:40 HKT on February 12)

  • S&P 500: 6,068.50 (+3.18% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,643.86 (+1.72% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.537% (-3.90 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 108.04 (-0.40% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,032 (+2.80% YTD), with daily spot volume of $32.49 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,612.74 (-21.88% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $20.61 billion

3. ETF flows (February 11 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$80.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $0 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell attends Senate hearing (February 11, 23:00)

U.S. core CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.1% / Expected: 3.2%

U.S. CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.9% / Expected: 2.9%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony in the House of Representatives (23:00, February 12)

2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic speaks on economic outlook (February 13, 01:00)

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending February 8 (10,000) (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 219,000 / Expected: 216,000

U.S. core PPI annual rate in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.5% / Expected: 3.3%

5. Hot News

Trump nominates Brian Quintenz, head of crypto policy at a16z, as CFTC chairman, insider says

SEC confirms acceptance of Solana spot ETF applications submitted by 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary, and VanEck

Powell says he will not promote central bank digital currency during his term

BitGo Considers IPO as Early as the Second Half of 2025, with a Valuation of Over $1.75 Billion

Ethereum Foundation to Provide $200,000 Grant to Support Pectra Ecosystem Upgrade

Lido Launches V3, Introducing Customizable “stVaults” to Support Advanced Ethereum Staking Strategies

Fed Chairman reiterates no need to rush to adjust interest rates

Trump Family Crypto Project WLFI Partners with Ondo Finance to Promote Adoption of Tokenized RWAs

Uniswap Labs: Layer2 network Unichain mainnet is now online

Publicly listed KULR Technology increases its Bitcoin holdings to 610.3

Hong Kong Confirms Bitcoin and Ethereum Can Be Used as Proof of Wealth for Investment Visas

FTX will repay $6.5 billion to $7 billion in the first phase of repayment

Treasure Chain will launch AI agent startup platform Mage in the coming weeks, with MAGIC as the core token

DIN launches airdrop query page and announces token economics

Binance Alpha Lists Autonolas (OLAS)

Matrixport: Ethereum may rebound due to low RSI and upgrade plan

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Solayer (LAYER)

Binance is suspected of significantly reducing its BTC and ETH holdings last month, turning to USDC, and the proportion of BNB reduction is relatively low

OpenAI board to reject Musk's $97 billion offer

OKX will launch IP spot trading on February 13

Analysts predict the probability of approval of LTC, DOGE, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs, with LTC being as high as 90%

NYSE Arca files for Cardano ETF for Grayscale

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:36
Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
RWAX
APP$0.003891-2.67%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6833-3.22%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08722+1.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381--%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0116+0.08%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 19:19
ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine the eurozone's monetary policy. The ECB said
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06064+3.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 19:00

Trending News

More

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH