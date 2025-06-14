Russia uncovers illegal Bitcoin mining using trucks and seizes 95 mining devices PANews 2025/06/14 19:08

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Cointelegraph, law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Buryatia in the Russian Federation discovered illegal cryptocurrency mining activities hidden in a Kamaz truck during a routine power line inspection in the Lake Baikal region. The truck obtained electricity from a 10 kV line. The truck included 95 mining equipment and a mobile substation, but the two suspects drove away in an SUV before the police arrived. Buryat Energy, a subsidiary of Russia's Siberian Power Company, said that there have been six cases of electricity theft related to cryptocurrency mining since the beginning of this year.