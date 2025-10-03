صرافیDEX+
4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/03 04:00
The crypto market in 2025 is filled with chances, but only a handful of coins show real promise. People are searching for the best crypto investment that mixes solid use cases, wide adoption, and strong returns. A few names are standing out this year because they have the numbers and progress to back them up. Among these are BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

BlockDAG is gaining traction with a record-breaking presale and a powerful new testnet. XRP has made headlines with ETF approvals and technology growth. Shiba Inu remains a favorite in meme culture while also building an active ecosystem. Pepe brings heavy speculation and volume swings that keep traders glued to the charts.

1. BlockDAG: $420M Presale Marks It as the Best Crypto Investment in 2025

BlockDAG is drawing major attention with its presale, which has raised almost $420 million and moved more than 26.5 billion coins. The current presale price of $0.0015 is set for a limited period, making it one of the last affordable entry points before the price rises in later stages.

Adoption figures highlight its strong momentum. Today, more than 312,000 people hold BDAG, and over 3 million users are mining through the X1 mobile app. Alongside this, over 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have been shipped to different regions worldwide. These numbers show that BlockDAG (BDAG) is not just an idea waiting for execution but a system already building a real and active community.

The Awakening Testnet also marks an important milestone. It doubled network speed to 1,400 transactions per second, switched the design to an account-based system, and introduced EIP-4337. This upgrade supports smart wallets, gas fee sponsorships, and recovery options for accounts, features that make the network more practical and user-friendly.

What makes BlockDAG stand out as the best crypto investment for 2025 is its potential return. Projections place the listing price at $0.05, suggesting possible gains of up to 3,000% compared to current presale levels. With each presale batch selling out quickly, the window of opportunity is closing fast, making BlockDAG one of the most closely followed launches of the year.

2. XRP: ETF Push and Ledger Expansion

XRP trades around $2.75 after testing resistance at $2.80. Heavy buying from large players at that level pushed prices back slightly, leaving short-term support at $2.70–$2.75. Despite this dip, XRP keeps momentum thanks to ETF approvals and steady tech updates. Analysts see the wedge pattern as a possible setup for a breakout by October.

The XRP Ledger also rolled out an EVM-compatible sidechain that already holds $120 million in TVL and has 1,400+ contracts live within its first week. This mix of Wall Street interest and DeFi growth ensures XRP remains one of the most established coins to watch in 2025.

3. Shiba Inu: Strength from Community and Burning

Shiba Inu trades close to $0.0000117, with resistance forming near $0.000015. If it clears that level, analysts believe it could move toward $0.000020–$0.000025. Support levels have been steady around $0.0000110–$0.0000118, proving buyers are protecting the price range even in uncertain markets.

Over 5 trillion SHIB were recently withdrawn from exchanges, lowering sell pressure and showing strong holding behavior. While Shiba Inu may not carry the same technical features as BlockDAG, its huge community and constant demand keep it relevant among top cryptos for 2025.

4. Pepe: Meme Culture and High Volumes

Pepe trades near $0.00000000081, a low per-coin cost with massive potential for swings. Its 24-hour volume has hit $488 million, outperforming many other meme coins in recent weeks. Numbers like these attract traders who thrive on volatility and bold risks.

The core appeal of Pepe is its meme culture and online buzz. It does not focus on deep fundamentals like BlockDAG or XRP, but it brings entertainment and speculative chances that meme coins are known for. Its volume strength alone makes it part of the discussion for top cryptos of 2025, especially for those who play the meme trend.

Final Thoughts

BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe show how different the 2025 crypto market has become. BlockDAG mixes a record presale, advanced testnet, and strong adoption numbers, proving itself as the best crypto to watch. XRP links traditional finance with DeFi while holding firm levels. SHIB continues to shine with massive community support and steady burns, while PEPE delivers the raw thrill of meme trading.

For anyone looking at the best crypto investment of 2025, BlockDAG leads the way. With $420M almost raised and final presale batches running out, missing this stage could mean missing one of the few projects already proving itself before listing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth  appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

