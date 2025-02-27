A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the "wealth-making engine" Pump.fun was shut down, many new launchpad platforms emerged in the market. In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana, and their business models are unique, including time tokenization, social token issuance, AI gamification competition, and social points mechanism. They have shown innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity, and popularity, but the core is still centered around MEME. However, at this stage, most of these platforms are facing the challenges of low market participation and insufficient liquidity.

Time.fun

Time.fun is a time tokenization platform that combines elements of MEME and SocialFi. Its target users are more inclined to the fan economy. It was incubated by Alliance DAO and has been migrated from Base to Solana. The design concept of Time.fun is to tokenize "time" so that creators (founders/influencers/investors/musicians, etc.) can convert their time into tradable digital assets and issue personal time tokens in minutes. Fans or supporters can purchase these tokens to communicate with creators one-on-one, consult, or obtain other forms of interactive services.

Unlike Pump.fun, Time.fun uses USDC for transactions and requires X verification when setting pricing. During the creation process, creators have the right to choose to distribute their income to charities in different proportions. According to official disclosures, the platform has donated $100,000 within 26 hours of its release. In terms of functions, Time.fun has elements such as group chats, voice calls, and video calls. In the next few weeks, it will introduce auctions (creators can initiate open auctions for any item) and appointment calls with creators.

Currently, dozens of creators including Solana co-founder toly, Solana co-founder Raj Goka, Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz, Infinex founder KainWarwick, SendAI founder Yash Agarwal, Alliance DAO partner Qiao Wang, and DeFi researcher Ignas have settled in. However, despite the strong support from Solana officials, the current market participation is still low, and the $toly token with the highest market value is currently less than 6 million US dollars.

Related reading: After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth

Super Exchange

Super Exchange is a token issuance and trading platform based on Solana and driven by the Infinite Bonding Curve. It aims to provide strong liquidity and fair price discovery, eliminating the drawbacks of traditional trading platforms such as insider trading and liquidity risks.

$SUPER is the platform token of Super Exchange. 100% of the supply is allocated to the community. Users earn points by trading tokens and inviting others to buy $SUPER. These points can be used to purchase $SUPER. The rule is that 1 point corresponds to the purchase of 1 $SUPER. The platform will use 50% of the transaction fee to repurchase and destroy $SUPER. To create a token on Super Exchange, users must add the image, code and name of the token. Links to Twitter, Telegram and the project's official website are optional. Token information must be updated through proposal voting.

GMGN data shows that as of writing, $SUPER’s market value exceeds US$330 million.

top.fun

top.fun is a social token issuance platform that aims to make token holding meaningful, simple and social through a community-driven ecosystem. Unlike traditional token issuance platforms, top.fun aims to provide users with a more transparent, fair and fun experience through an innovative (3,3) mechanism. Its core features include reviewed token issuance, handling fees flowing into liquidity pools, SOL airdrops for token holders, Apple Pay integration and community-driven rewards. top.fun has issued its first token $TOP. It is worth mentioning that alon, the founder of Pump.fun, is one of the followers of top.fun's X account. Unlike Pump.fun, top.fun places more emphasis on mobile experience and profit distribution.

Monsters.fun

Monsters.fun is based on Abstract, where users can create and train their own digital monster AI Agents and increase their value by binding curve tokens. It is planned to be launched in March 2025. Compared with Pump.fun, Monsters.fun is more inclined towards AI and game competition rather than pure token speculation.

The platform's gameplay combines role-playing games (RPGs) and token economics, allowing players to engage their monsters in turn-based battles driven by strategy. Monsters can learn from each encounter and evolve their tactics in real time. Since each Agent is associated with a bonding curve token, its value expands with changes in market capitalization. At the same time, Monsters.fun also provides an immersive, AI-driven experience based on a16z's open source AI Town project, aiming to create a virtual world full of personality and vitality. Currently, Monsters.fun invites users to join through a whitelist mechanism.

Nad.fun

Nad.fun is a social MEME launch platform in the Monad ecosystem. It encourages users to create tokens and increase airdrop opportunities through a points mechanism, and ensures fairness through an anti-MEV (maximum extractable value) mechanism. Nad.fun combines the dissemination mechanism of social media. Users can accumulate points by posting content, forwarding or interacting on X. These points can eventually be converted into corresponding rewards, including LP fees and airdrops. In addition, Nad.fun also supports AI Agent participation. Through referral links and social interactions, AI Agents can also earn rewards from the platform. Currently, Nad.fun is still in the testing phase.

NetMind XYZ

NetMind XYZ is an AI Agent Launchpad platform launched by NetMind.AI on BNB Chain. NetMind XYZ is based on an advanced multi-agent framework and supports four AI models including Llama, ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek. Users can create a private or public agent. Among them, private agents are limited to creators and cannot issue tokens, while public agents are open to everyone. Users can achieve the initial agent offering (IAO) by generating agent tokens and pairing them with NetMind's utility token $NMT for trading. These tokens will be locked for ten years through smart contracts.

