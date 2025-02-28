Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

PANews
2025/02/28 22:19
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04689+1.62%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00194+2.64%
U Coin
U$0.0118-2.07%

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

Author: Zen, PANews

On February 27, California Democratic Congressman Sam Liccardo launched his first legislation after taking office. The bill is named the Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement Act (MEME Act), which aims to prohibit senior federal officials from issuing, sponsoring or promoting securities, commodities or digital assets. Violators will be subject to criminal and civil penalties.

"Make corruption criminal again," the new member of the U.S. House of Representatives opened his speech using the "MAGA" phrase.

Directly targeting Trump and $TRUMP, forcing them to "eat and vomit"

Liccardo's Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement Act has more than a dozen Democratic co-sponsors. According to the draft of the bill, it will prohibit the president, members of Congress and other senior officials, as well as their spouses and children, from issuing or sponsoring securities, commodities and cryptocurrencies such as meme coins. In addition to restricting potential politicians from issuing coins to "cut leeks" in the future, the bill also requires Trump to hand over all profits he made from selling meme coins.

"I think everyone was confused when President Trump started this scheme of pumping up stocks and selling them," Liccardo said, adding that such behavior is clearly unethical and one can't help but wonder why there is no clear enough ban. He also added that Trump's meme coin has raised concerns about transparency, insider trading and negative overseas influence.

On January 18, Beijing time, on the eve of Trump's inauguration, he announced the launch of Trump's eponymous meme coin $TRUMP. According to the $TRUMP official website, two subsidiaries of the Trump Group control 80% of the total tokens, with an initial circulation of only 200 million, and the remaining 800 million will be gradually unlocked in the next three years. After Trump himself verified that "personally bringing goods" was true, $TRUMP soared rapidly, and the full circulation market value once exceeded US$70 billion, with a peak of US$80. According to Coingecko data, as of February 28, the price of $TRUMP had fallen to US$11.32, a drop of more than 85%.

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

According to Chainalysis, an on-chain data analysis company, about 200,000 retail investors suffered heavy losses in the crash, and retail investors and MAGA supporters who were attracted by Trump's influence became the buyers. According to Reuters , Meteora, the trading platform where $TRUMP was launched, allows creators to "mint meme coins and earn fees for life", and the creator of $TRUMP earned about $100 million by providing liquidity on the Meteora exchange.

Liccardo also compared Trump’s meme coin to similar actions by other national leaders, such as the Central African Republic’s meme coin CAR, and Argentinian President Javier Milley’s promotion of LIBRA — which has made him the focus of a corruption investigation.

A new bill that is unlikely to pass

"I can assure you that this was not my plan when I ran for public office." Liccardo said the reason for introducing the bill was that Trump needed to get some kind of response to the meme coin launched before he took office last month, which even Trump-supporting cryptocurrency enthusiasts found offensive.

However, Liccardo is well aware that the Modern Payroll and Malfeasance Enforcement Act, which is aimed directly at Trump, has little chance of passing in the current Republican-controlled Congress, and he said the bill could serve as a "placeholder" that could be reintroduced and passed if Democrats take power in the future, and as a symbolic protest against the obvious corruption.

"In the future at least we need to make sure this doesn't happen again," Liccardo said.

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

But just as laws like the Hatch Act prohibit government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns, their effectiveness depends entirely on the White House's decision, and the same may be true of Liccardo's new bill.

A federal investigation found that at least 13 former Trump administration officials broke the law during Trump's last term by mixing campaign activities with government business. However, the 2020 election has shown that, at least for the most senior government officials, if the White House chooses to ignore the requirements of the Hatch Act, the American public will have no protection from senior government officials using their official powers to illegally obtain partisan political benefits.

In addition, Ivanka, Trump's daughter and then-senior adviser, promoted Goya coffee beans on Twitter in 2020, claiming that the company was treated unfairly and that she had "every right" to publicly express her support. Government watchdogs criticized her for not having the right to violate ethical standards that prohibit government officials from using their public office to support specific products or groups. The White House did not punish her for her ethical violations.

In contrast, President Trump tweeted the next day about his love for the Goya brand and posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him in the Oval Office with his desk filled with Goya products, even though the code of ethics for executive branch employees clearly states that one cannot use one's public office to promote private companies.

At the moment, what really prevents politicians from continuing to rush into the craze of issuing large amounts of coins is this already shaky market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bloomberg, Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets has completed a $18.25 million financing led by New York venture capital firm
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06117+4.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:51
Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
RWAX
APP$0.003891-2.67%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.684-2.88%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08746+1.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1392+0.65%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01159+0.08%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 19:19
Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Zhaogang Group-W (06676.HK) announced that on July 28, 2025, the company and RD Holdings (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively referred
Polytrade
TRADE$0.16515+5.75%
Wormhole
W$0.08743+0.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:54

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business

BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH

Publicly traded company Nano Labs has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000