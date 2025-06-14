Fidelity Files S-1 With SEC, Aiming to Launch Spot Solana ETF

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 07:45
Solana
SOL$191.46+1.95%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000008699-78.78%
FUND
FUND$0.02323--%
U Coin
U$0.01179-2.07%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000535-2.55%

Fidelity Investments is officially seeking the green light to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold solana ( SOL) directly.

S-1 in Play: Fidelity Takes Aim at Solana With ETF Proposal

On June 13, 2025, the firm submitted its S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed “Fidelity Solana Fund” would operate as a Delaware statutory trust. Its goal is to mirror SOL’s performance, based on the Fidelity Solana Reference Rate index, adjusted for fund-related expenses.

This ETF aims to keep SOL in custody and earn extra yield by staking some of its holdings through vetted providers. Fidelity plans to list shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, though the ticker symbol remains under wraps. Shares will be created and redeemed in bulk—also called baskets—mainly by authorized participants using either SOL or cash.

Daily net asset value (NAV) will be calculated using the same index method applied to SOL pricing. The filing reveals an annual sponsor fee tied to the fund’s SOL assets, though the percentage hasn’t been disclosed. This fee will cover most standard operating expenses, except for unusual costs and a separate staking-related fee paid to the custodian from staking rewards.

To get things rolling, a sponsor affiliate bought a single “Seed Share” to set up the fund. The trust also clarified that it isn’t registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means investors won’t receive the same regulatory protections given to traditional mutual funds or ETFs that fall under that law.

The SEC still needs to approve the registration before sales can begin. Fidelity has labeled the trust an “emerging growth company,” allowing it to follow scaled-back reporting rules at first. It’s worth noting: Fidelity isn’t the only player eyeing a SOL ETF. A wave of heavy hitters has jumped into the game, with SOL ETF filings pouring in from Vaneck, 21shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02228+2.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032--%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.45116+0.26%
AIMon
AM$0.000014-2.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest.  The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
Movement
MOVE$0.1512+1.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.264+0.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:41

Trending News

More

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3

South Korea’s Democratic Party proposes country’s first stablecoin bill