The post $30 billion in real-world assets are on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptonomist interviewed Dave Sedacca, the Lead of Polkadot Capital Group. He also sits as Director of Finance at Parity Technologies, the core development team behind Polkadot.  He leads Parity’s financial strategy, spanning treasury management, planning, and institutional engagement. A long-time believer in emerging tech and crypto, Dave has been actively involved in the space since 2017. Prior to joining Parity, he worked across multiple sectors, driving financial and commercial strategy 1. How do you see institutional adoption of digital assets evolving in the next 2–3 years, and what barriers still need to be removed for wider participation? Institutional adoption is moving from the edges of capital markets into the core. ETFs will broaden retail access, but the more transformative shift will be pensions, retirement funds, and insurers allocating directly. These are trillion-dollar pools where even small percentages change market structure. Alongside that, I expect progress in settlement infrastructure. Networks like SWIFT are piloting 24/7 cross-border settlement, and blockchain can accelerate that trend. The biggest barriers remain regulatory clarity and operational confidence that digital assets meet fiduciary standards. 2. Education for TradFi Players – what are the most common misconceptions you encounter when speaking with these institutions? The misconception isn’t whether digital assets are legitimate, but how to differentiate them. Many institutions see a sea of “altcoins” beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without clear frameworks. Too much attention is placed on short-term DeFi metrics like TVL, yields, volumes without asking: how valuable is that liquidity if it isn’t collateralized? How resilient is the infrastructure? At Polkadot Capital Group, we emphasize that long-term value rests on security, scalability, governance, and native interoperability. These fundamentals matter more than short-term activity. 3. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is gaining momentum—what types of assets are most likely to be tokenized first at scale, and why? Today,… The post $30 billion in real-world assets are on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptonomist interviewed Dave Sedacca, the Lead of Polkadot Capital Group. He also sits as Director of Finance at Parity Technologies, the core development team behind Polkadot.  He leads Parity’s financial strategy, spanning treasury management, planning, and institutional engagement. A long-time believer in emerging tech and crypto, Dave has been actively involved in the space since 2017. Prior to joining Parity, he worked across multiple sectors, driving financial and commercial strategy 1. How do you see institutional adoption of digital assets evolving in the next 2–3 years, and what barriers still need to be removed for wider participation? Institutional adoption is moving from the edges of capital markets into the core. ETFs will broaden retail access, but the more transformative shift will be pensions, retirement funds, and insurers allocating directly. These are trillion-dollar pools where even small percentages change market structure. Alongside that, I expect progress in settlement infrastructure. Networks like SWIFT are piloting 24/7 cross-border settlement, and blockchain can accelerate that trend. The biggest barriers remain regulatory clarity and operational confidence that digital assets meet fiduciary standards. 2. Education for TradFi Players – what are the most common misconceptions you encounter when speaking with these institutions? The misconception isn’t whether digital assets are legitimate, but how to differentiate them. Many institutions see a sea of “altcoins” beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without clear frameworks. Too much attention is placed on short-term DeFi metrics like TVL, yields, volumes without asking: how valuable is that liquidity if it isn’t collateralized? How resilient is the infrastructure? At Polkadot Capital Group, we emphasize that long-term value rests on security, scalability, governance, and native interoperability. These fundamentals matter more than short-term activity. 3. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is gaining momentum—what types of assets are most likely to be tokenized first at scale, and why? Today,…

$30 billion in real-world assets are on-chain

2025/10/05 18:52
The Cryptonomist interviewed Dave Sedacca, the Lead of Polkadot Capital Group. He also sits as Director of Finance at Parity Technologies, the core development team behind Polkadot. 

He leads Parity’s financial strategy, spanning treasury management, planning, and institutional engagement. A long-time believer in emerging tech and crypto, Dave has been actively involved in the space since 2017. Prior to joining Parity, he worked across multiple sectors, driving financial and commercial strategy

1. How do you see institutional adoption of digital assets evolving in the next 2–3 years, and what barriers still need to be removed for wider participation?

Institutional adoption is moving from the edges of capital markets into the core. ETFs will broaden retail access, but the more transformative shift will be pensions, retirement funds, and insurers allocating directly. These are trillion-dollar pools where even small percentages change market structure. Alongside that, I expect progress in settlement infrastructure. Networks like SWIFT are piloting 24/7 cross-border settlement, and blockchain can accelerate that trend. The biggest barriers remain regulatory clarity and operational confidence that digital assets meet fiduciary standards.

2. Education for TradFi Players – what are the most common misconceptions you encounter when speaking with these institutions?

The misconception isn’t whether digital assets are legitimate, but how to differentiate them. Many institutions see a sea of “altcoins” beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without clear frameworks. Too much attention is placed on short-term DeFi metrics like TVL, yields, volumes without asking: how valuable is that liquidity if it isn’t collateralized? How resilient is the infrastructure? At Polkadot Capital Group, we emphasize that long-term value rests on security, scalability, governance, and native interoperability. These fundamentals matter more than short-term activity.

3. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is gaining momentum—what types of assets are most likely to be tokenized first at scale, and why?

Today, about $30 billion in real-world assets are on-chain, with nearly $17 billion in private credit driven largely by Figure. Private credit made sense as the first wave: strong demand for yield, with tokenization adding efficiency and transparency. We’re also seeing tokenized equities, though much of it is synthetic rather than fully backed. A bigger near-term opportunity lies in CLOs, a $1 trillion plus market where tokenization could streamline issuance and liquidity. Treasuries and money markets will also scale quickly as the core collateral naturally is suited to the programmable, 24/7 settlement.

4. What role do you expect DeFi and stablecoins to play in institutional portfolios, and how might regulatory clarity accelerate their adoption?

Stablecoins are becoming the operational cash leg for digital markets, used as a reserve and settlement asset that moves 24/7 with clear redemption rights. They unlock efficiency in payments and collateral management, though governance questions remain around centralized control, attestations, and protections. DeFi is the infrastructure layer: programmable settlement, transparent collateralization, and continuous markets. In the U.S., the GENIUS Act has set baseline guardrails for stablecoins, while initiatives like Project Crypto provide pathways to test DeFi under regulatory oversight. Together, these frameworks give fiduciaries confidence that stablecoins and DeFi can move from experiments into scalable compliant rails.

5. Can you share more about Polkadot Capital Group’s partnerships with brokers and asset managers, and how they are helping to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi?

With brokers and RIAs, our focus is on listening, education, and exploring DeFi opportunities, understanding their digital-asset journey, what questions clients are asking, and where gaps in clarity exist. They help us identify areas where clients need more confidence, and it’s encouraging to see a shared North Star: staying ahead of innovation while protecting investors. That’s why we’ve leaned into webinars, speaker panels, and direct conversations to make Polkadot Capital Group a trusted partner.

On the asset management side, institutions want regulatory clarity as much as they want exposure. Some will access the market through ETFs, while others are evaluating digital asset trusts and structured products that balance yield with risk appetite, without the friction of managing private keys. The value is not just in access, but in infrastructure that can support collateralization, liquidity, and tokenization at scale.

6. Why is Polkadot uniquely positioned to support the future of capital markets compared to other blockchain ecosystems?

Capital markets represent hundreds of trillions, and no single chain will capture all of it. Institutions want optionality. What sets Polkadot apart is that it has been purpose-built for a decade with fundamentals in mind: security, scalability, and interoperability. Security comes from its shared validator set, which protects every chain connected to the network. Scalability is delivered through parallel execution, already tested at over 140,000 transactions per second across parachains. Interoperability is native to the protocol, enabling assets and messages to move seamlessly across chains without the fragmentation and bridge risks seen elsewhere. Looking forward, Polkadot’s evolution into JAM (Join-Accumulate Machine) introduces a lighter, modular architecture capable of scaling parallel workloads ideal for tokenized assets or high-frequency settlement. Add in the roadmap for enhanced privacy features, and you have a decentralized infrastructure built to evolve with capital-market needs.

7. If you had to forecast one major shift in capital markets driven by blockchain technology over the next five years, what would it be?

The next major shift will be the rise of autonomous AI agents operating directly on-chain. Markets are already largely algorithmic, but those algos are centrally managed by humans. The leap comes when AI agents act as market participants posting collateral, providing liquidity, and managing positions 24/7 under programmable rules. Global collateral and short-term funding markets represent tens of trillions. If even 10–20% moves on-chain, that’s $2–4 trillion of flows managed by agents within five years. It would fundamentally reshape how liquidity and collateral circulate through the system.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/05/dave-sedacca-polkadot-30-billio-real-world-assets-are-on-chain/

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
BitcoinWorld Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders The dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities and innovations. A significant development is currently unfolding at Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Its founder, Michael Egorov, has put forth an exciting proposal designed to offer a more direct path for token holders to earn revenue. This initiative, centered around a new Curve Finance revenue sharing model, aims to bolster the value for those actively participating in the protocol’s governance. What is the “Yield Basis” Proposal and How Does it Work? At the core of this forward-thinking initiative is a new protocol dubbed Yield Basis. Michael Egorov introduced this concept on the CurveDAO governance forum, outlining a mechanism to distribute sustainable profits directly to CRV holders. Specifically, it targets those who stake their CRV tokens to gain veCRV, which are essential for governance participation within the Curve ecosystem. Let’s break down the initial steps of this innovative proposal: crvUSD Issuance: Before the Yield Basis protocol goes live, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued. Strategic Fund Allocation: The funds generated from the sale of these crvUSD tokens will be strategically deployed into three distinct Bitcoin-based liquidity pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC. Pool Capping: To ensure balanced risk and diversified exposure, each of these pools will be capped at $10 million. This carefully designed structure aims to establish a robust and consistent income stream, forming the bedrock of a sustainable Curve Finance revenue sharing mechanism. Why is This Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Significant for CRV Holders? This proposal marks a pivotal moment for CRV holders, particularly those dedicated to the long-term health and governance of Curve Finance. Historically, generating revenue for token holders in the DeFi space can often be complex. The Yield Basis proposal simplifies this by offering a more direct and transparent pathway to earnings. By staking CRV for veCRV, holders are not merely engaging in governance; they are now directly positioned to benefit from the protocol’s overall success. The significance of this development is multifaceted: Direct Profit Distribution: veCRV holders are set to receive a substantial share of the profits generated by the Yield Basis protocol. Incentivized Governance: This direct financial incentive encourages more users to stake their CRV, which in turn strengthens the protocol’s decentralized governance structure. Enhanced Value Proposition: The promise of sustainable revenue sharing could significantly boost the inherent value of holding and staking CRV tokens. Ultimately, this move underscores Curve Finance’s dedication to rewarding its committed community and ensuring the long-term vitality of its ecosystem through effective Curve Finance revenue sharing. Understanding the Mechanics: Profit Distribution and Ecosystem Support The distribution model for Yield Basis has been thoughtfully crafted to strike a balance between rewarding veCRV holders and supporting the wider Curve ecosystem. Under the terms of the proposal, a substantial portion of the value generated by Yield Basis will flow back to those who contribute to the protocol’s governance. Returns for veCRV Holders: A significant share, specifically between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis, will be distributed to veCRV holders. This flexible range allows for dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and the protocol’s performance. Ecosystem Reserve: Crucially, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved exclusively for the Curve ecosystem. This allocation can be utilized for various strategic purposes, such as funding ongoing development, issuing grants, or further incentivizing liquidity providers. This ensures the continuous growth and innovation of the platform. The proposal is currently undergoing a democratic vote on the CurveDAO governance forum, giving the community a direct voice in shaping the future of Curve Finance revenue sharing. The voting period is scheduled to conclude on September 24th. What’s Next for Curve Finance and CRV Holders? The proposed Yield Basis protocol represents a pioneering approach to sustainable revenue generation and community incentivization within the DeFi landscape. If approved by the community, this Curve Finance revenue sharing model has the potential to establish a new benchmark for how decentralized exchanges reward their most dedicated participants. It aims to foster a more robust and engaged community by directly linking governance participation with tangible financial benefits. This strategic move by Michael Egorov and the Curve Finance team highlights a strong commitment to innovation and strengthening the decentralized nature of the protocol. For CRV holders, a thorough understanding of this proposal is crucial for making informed decisions regarding their staking strategies and overall engagement with one of DeFi’s foundational platforms. FAQs about Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Q1: What is the main goal of the Yield Basis proposal? A1: The primary goal is to establish a more direct and sustainable way for CRV token holders who stake their tokens (receiving veCRV) to earn revenue from the Curve Finance protocol. Q2: How will funds be generated for the Yield Basis protocol? A2: Initially, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued and sold. The funds from this sale will then be allocated to three Bitcoin-based pools (WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC), with each pool capped at $10 million, to generate profits. Q3: Who benefits from the Yield Basis revenue sharing? A3: The proposal states that between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis will be returned to veCRV holders, who are CRV stakers participating in governance. Q4: What is the purpose of the 25% reserve for the Curve ecosystem? A4: This 25% reserve of Yield Basis tokens is intended to support the broader Curve ecosystem, potentially funding development, grants, or other initiatives that contribute to the platform’s growth and sustainability. Q5: When is the vote on the Yield Basis proposal? A5: A vote on the proposal is currently underway on the CurveDAO governance forum and is scheduled to run until September 24th. If you found this article insightful and valuable, please consider sharing it with your friends, colleagues, and followers on social media! Your support helps us continue to deliver important DeFi insights and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
