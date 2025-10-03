صرافیDEX+
The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns.The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns.

3 Meme Coins That Could Surge 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Hit It By Year‑End

2025/10/03 23:15
The hunt for the next meme coin explosion is heating up, with Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums buzzing about which names might deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are getting most of the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a potential Dogecoin challenger thanks to presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are also gaining traction but look more like longer‑term plays that could see their biggest moves by 2027.

Pepeto: The Next Dogecoin Challenger Set To Break Out In 2025

Pepeto is not just another meme token riding culture. With more than $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the low entry point investors crave. Beyond buzz, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo,  a zero‑fee exchange that plans to list a new generation of meme coins in 2026. Progress like that before mainnet launch sets it apart.

Holders can stake tokens at an attractive 225% APY, growing positions well before exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto builds on meme heritage but adds a clearer story, Pepe took P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept the T for Technology and O for Opportunity, the attributes investors now say matter most.

Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s present price of $0.00001094, early presale participants could see massive multiples on their initial entry. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside becomes even more compelling.

PENGU: From NFT Roots To A Market Contender

PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% rise in the past week.

Still, for PENGU to hit a 15,000% gain it would need to trade above $5, which feels ambitious even with strong interest in NFTs and collectibles. By contrast, Pepeto’s fraction‑of‑a‑cent entry means far more room for exponential multiples, and that comparison already invites echoes of Shiba Inu’s legendary run.

PUMP:  Solana’s Meme Launchpad Making Waves

Pump.fun, known as PUMP, has earned a reputation as a hub for launching Solana meme tokens. Its token trades near $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform backed countless launches and once helped projects raise $600 million in minutes, underscoring the appetite in the space.

But while PUMP channels Solana’s meme momentum, Pepeto pairs infrastructure with narrative. With a presale entry far lower than PUMP and a live demo exchange, Pepeto is pulling in retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 opportunity.

Price Prediction: How Pepeto Can Reach 15,000% Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 stake in Pepeto buys roughly 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the trajectory of top meme coins, the upside scenarios are eye‑watering.

Scenario Target Price Value of $10,000 Investment Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701) $627,000 6,170% Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207) $7.79M 77,900% Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414) $15.58M 155,800%
  • Reaching Pepe’s current price gives a 61x return (+6,170%), with same max supply 420T.
  • Half of Dogecoin’s price gives a 779x return (+77,900%).
  • Matching Dogecoin’s price gives a 1,558x return (+155,800%).

Even the conservative case  Pepeto reaching Pepe’s present price  turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with 225% staking APY, early holders can increase token exposure, making a 15,000% headline target plausible this cycle.

By Year‑End, Our Final Take On These Meme Coin Plays

Meme coins remain speculative but full of upside potential. PENGU and PUMP may see their biggest surges by 2027 as their ecosystems mature. Pepeto, however, stands out today. With a presale above $6.8 million raised, 225% staking, and a backstory tied to Pepe’s origins, it is drawing the same kind of attention SHIB once did.

If Pepeto moves from $0.000000155 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could realize once‑in­a‑cycle returns. The central question investors ask now: is Pepeto the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe? Only early believers and long‑term stackers will decide. For full presale details visit the PEPETO website and join the active Telegram and Twitter communities.

