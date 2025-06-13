SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security.

SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816, positioning itself as the second-largest ETH holder globally, just behind the Ethereum Foundation.

The iGaming giant is also the largest publicly traded holder of ETH and has staked over 95% of its total holdings to generate yield while contributing to Ethereum’s network security. With this move, SharpLink is doubling down on ETH as the backbone of its treasury, making a bold statement about the future of crypto on Wall Street.

Why SharpLink is buying ETH

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of ETH, partly fueled by a recent $79 million capital raise, has delivered an 11.8% increase in ETH-per-share value since early June, highlighting the potential upside of its crypto-focused reserve policy.

The timing of SharpLink’s move is no coincidence. As U.S. Congress advances landmark stablecoin and digital asset market structure legislation, institutional adoption of Ethereum is gaining unprecedented legitimacy.

Joseph Lubin, SharpLink’s chairman, Ethereum co-founder, and Consensys CEO, framed the acquisition as a watershed moment for institutional crypto adoption.

He believes SharpLink’s move is both timely and catalytic, with the potential to accelerate Ethereum’s adoption as a core technology layer for global digital infrastructure.

With its half-billion-dollar bet, SharpLink isn’t just hedging on ETH’s price. The company is betting on Ethereum’s enduring utility as the backbone of decentralized finance, digital ownership, and next-gen internet infrastructure.

And if Congress delivers clear crypto regulations, SharpLink may soon look less like a pioneer and more like an early adopter in a wave of corporate crypto treasuries.

