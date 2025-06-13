Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 20:47

Crypto laundering network Huione continues to operate at scale, with its transaction volumes increasing even after FinCEN had designated it a primary money laundering concern.

Despite reports of its shutdown and removal of its website and Telegram channels, the Chinese-language crypto laundering platform Huione continues to operate at scale. According to Chaianalysis data, Huione’s transaction volumes have increased even after the May 1 announcement by FinCEN designating it as a primary money laundering concern under the USA PATRIOT Act.

Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis - 1

This marks FinCEN’s second use of Sections 311 and 9714 against crypto-related illicit finance, after targeting the Bitzlato exchange. Section 311 allows regulators to isolate bad actors quickly without court approval. Although the rule is not yet final, U.S. banks typically cut ties immediately upon announcement to avoid regulatory risk. This likely cut Huione’s access to U.S. dollars from that day, but transaction data shows little to no disruption to its operations.

As reported by Chainalysis, Huione resurfaced under a new domain, Huione.me, retaining its old branding and active social media presence, including Telegram channels where user engagement remains strong. The platform continues to list its linked token XOC and stablecoin USDH for trading.

After Huione’s supposed shutdown, none of the other guarantee services could match its scale or transaction volume. While a few platforms, such as Tudou Danbao, saw temporary spikes in activity, these increases are marginal compared to Huione’s continued operations. This suggests that users have largely stayed within Huione’s laundering network rather than migrating elsewhere.

Huione crypto laundering network thrives despite supposed shutdown and regulatory sanctions: Chainanalysis - 2

According to Chainalysis, Huione’s persistence highlights the limits of fragmented enforcement. Disrupting networks like this demands coordinated, cross-border action and real-time intelligence sharing. Blockchain analytics will be key to closing the gaps traditional methods can’t reach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02228+2.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032--%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.45116+0.26%
AIMon
AM$0.000014-2.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest.  The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
Movement
MOVE$0.1512+1.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.264+0.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:41

Trending News

More

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3

South Korea’s Democratic Party proposes country’s first stablecoin bill