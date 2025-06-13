a16z leads $33 million seed round in Yupp to build a decentralized AI assessment platform

PANews
2025/06/13 19:33
SEED
SEED$0.001118-0.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1409+1.58%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000997+4.39%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to its official website, a16z announced that it had led a $33 million seed round of financing for Yupp, a platform combining AI and encryption. Yupp allows users to evaluate the results generated by multiple models of AI, and the selected preferences will generate signed data packets for model fine-tuning and evaluation. Users can be rewarded for contributing feedback, and the data is timely to maintain the vitality of the system. Yupp was co-founded by former executives from Twitter, Google, and Coinbase, aiming to build a "trustless" AI feedback market and become the default evaluation layer for future AI models.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02228+2.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,559.99+0.27%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032--%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.45116+0.26%
AIMon
AM$0.000014-2.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest.  The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
Movement
MOVE$0.1512+1.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.264+0.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:41

Trending News

More

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3

South Korea’s Democratic Party proposes country’s first stablecoin bill