21Shares launches Jupiter Exchange ETP in Europe for institutional investors

Key Takeaways

21Shares launched the AJUP ETP, offering regulated access to Jupiter Exchange’s governance token on Solana.

The listing on European exchanges reflects growing institutional demand for Solana-based DeFi products.

21Shares, a provider of exchange-traded products focused on crypto exposure, today launched the Jupiter Exchange ETP (AJUP) in Europe, giving institutional investors regulated access to Jupiter Exchange’s native governance token.

The ETP tracks the performance of $JUP, the governance token of Jupiter Exchange, a decentralized exchange aggregator on the Solana blockchain that serves as a central hub for DeFi trading activities.

The launch reflects growing institutional interest in Solana ecosystem projects, with ETPs providing a regulated pathway for exposure to decentralized trading platforms on European exchanges like SIX Swiss Exchange.

The collaboration between 21Shares and Jupiter Exchange highlights efforts to integrate DeFi innovations into traditional finance, facilitating easier entry for European investors into blockchain-based assets.