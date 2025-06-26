South Korean prosecutors seize $3.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies in investigation of illegal forex trading PANews 2025/06/26 11:19

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean prosecutors raided a group suspected of earning billions of won in fees through unregistered foreign exchange business and seized 4.4 billion won (about 3.2 million U.S. dollars) worth of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. The group is suspected of engaging in illegal currency exchange over the past six years, and profited from transaction fees by receiving personal funds and using online payment platforms to top up accounts in different currencies.