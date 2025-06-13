In addition to Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank also expressed its interest in exploring the stablecoin space

PANews reported on June 13 that according to American Banker Daily, at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley this week, executives from Bank of America (BofA), Fifth Third Bank and US Bancorp all expressed their interest in exploring the stablecoin field and seemed confident that they would soon enter a safe regulatory area.

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America (BofA), said that "it is necessary to have it", and although the scale is uncertain, it is necessary to be prepared. He attributed the change in the bank's attitude to changes in the regulatory environment, saying that it was unclear whether banks could participate in the stablecoin business under previous regulatory regulations, and there were many uncertainties. If the GENIUS Act, the STABLE Act or similar bills are passed, clarity will help banks determine whether there are real business opportunities.

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bloomberg, Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets has completed a $18.25 million financing led by New York venture capital firm
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with
