Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: Compliance requirements will not be relaxed just because the Trump administration promises to support the crypto industry

PANews
2025/06/13 11:29
Notcoin
NOT$0.002159+1.31%
U Coin
U$0.01179-1.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.158-0.33%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Caroline Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said at the Coinbase Annual Summit that despite the Trump administration's open attitude toward cryptocurrencies, regulators will not relax compliance requirements for the industry. She emphasized that "supporting innovation does not mean condoning illegal behavior," and the CFTC will focus on combating market fraud rather than convicting specific asset classes or technologies themselves.

Pham criticized the Biden administration's "overly extended legal interpretation" approach to regulation, pointing out that this tendency affects not only the crypto market, but also traditional derivatives and foreign exchange markets. She believes that when crypto technology is widely adopted, a blanket ban will become impractical.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:36
Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bloomberg, Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets has completed a $18.25 million financing led by New York venture capital firm
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06084+4.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:51
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins

French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with
B
B$0.45878-4.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 14:10

Trending News

More

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 12.42 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 124.42 bitcoins

Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets completes $18.25 million in financing

French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins

ECB warns: Rise of stablecoins could undermine eurozone monetary policy

Zhaogang Group and Yuanbi Group have reached a strategic cooperation to support stable currency settlement of its international trade business