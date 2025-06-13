Court Slams My Big Coin With $25M Penalty Over False Cryptocurrency Claims

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 12:30
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032+6.66%

A staggering $25 million in penalties and restitution has been levied in a landmark federal court ruling, exposing a sham crypto project that duped investors with bogus claims of gold backing and market viability.

CFTC Secures Judgment Against My Big Coin for Crypto Fraud Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on June 11 that a Massachusetts federal court issued a final default judgment against two individuals and two companies for orchestrating a deceptive digital asset scheme. Mark Gillespie of Michigan, John Roche of California, and Nevada-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. and My Big Coin Inc. were found liable for defrauding customers through misleading claims about a virtual currency called My Big Coin (MBC). The CFTC outlined:

The judgment stems from fraudulent conduct that took place between 2014 and 2017. During that time, the defendants promoted MBC as a legitimate, gold-backed cryptocurrency that was in active circulation. The court found these claims to be entirely fabricated, resulting in more than $6 million collected from at least 28 individuals.

The money was largely misappropriated by co-conspirator Randall Crater, who has already been convicted and sentenced to 100 months in prison. Another named individual, Michael Kruger, was dismissed from the case following his death.

Although the court mandated restitution, the CFTC warned that asset recovery is uncertain, citing concerns that the defendants may lack sufficient resources to repay victims. Nonetheless, digital asset advocates maintain that targeted enforcement actions like this should be separated from the broader industry. They argue that regulatory clarity, not broad skepticism, is essential to the growth and legitimacy of blockchain-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5731-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:13
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,640.47+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.17069-1.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,640.47+0.38%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02229+2.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:39

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?

South Korea’s Democratic Party proposes country’s first stablecoin bill

GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom