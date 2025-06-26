Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

2025/06/26 02:45
Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

