Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman

2025/06/25 23:52
PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When asked if he was interviewing candidates to replace Powell, Trump told reporters: "I know who I would choose within three or four people." According to reports, the main contenders include former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Hassett, current Federal Reserve Governor Waller and Treasury Secretary Bessant. Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates and has raised the idea of firing him or appointing a successor as soon as possible, but he often retracts these threats. Some analysts believe that this is an effort by Trump to influence monetary policy through the "shadow Fed chairman" before Powell leaves office in May 2026.

