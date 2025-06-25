Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

2025/06/25 22:26

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey, led by Mehmet Şimşek, has announced a series of stringent new measures aimed at curbing money laundering and enhancing the oversight of digital asset transactions.

According to the 25th June 2025 announcement, “The Ministry is preparing to take additional steps and will request strict control and supervision of the transactions carried out by Crypto Asset Service Providers (CSAs).”

Notably, the latest regulatory push comes amid a surge in crypto adoption driven by the Turkish lira’s sharp depreciation – nearly 20% of its value over the last year – and growing over illicit financial activity in the digital asset space. 

According to the rules, all crypto transactions in Turkey must now include a minimum 20-character transfer note. Platforms that fail to comply with new rules will fact a mandatory 72-hour delay on all user withdrawals. 

Furthermore, the new daily and monthly limits have been imposed on stablecoin transactions, with users restricted to $3000 per day and $50,000 per month.

Capital Markets Board in Turkey Gains Full Control Over Digital Assets

Turkey has given its Capital Markets Board (CMB) complete control over the crypto asset service providers (CASP) in an attempt to control its fast-growing crypto market.

On 13 March 2025, the nation saw the CMB publish two regulatory documents concerning ‘Establishment and Operating Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers’ and ‘Working Procedures and Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers and Capital Adequacy. ’

These licensing and operational guidelines for CASPs, which include crypto exchanges, custodians and wallet service providers, enable them to keep running operations in the country.

The recently created structure requires rigorous adherence to both national and international compliance criteria.

For crypto exchanges and service providers in Turkey, compliance costs are likely to rise. This is because platforms must implement new systems to enforce transfer note requirements and monitor transaction limits.

