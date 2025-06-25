HashKey Chain announced that the first round of points rewards will be issued soon to reward early support users

PANews
2025/06/25 18:50
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5586+5.25%
SOON
SOON$0.1499+2.53%

PANews reported on June 25 that HashKey Chain officially announced that it will issue HSK airdrop rewards to early users to thank them for their active participation and support in the early stages of the project. The first round of rewards covers users who have completed transactions and interactions on the chain from December 2024 to the end of March 2025, and the distribution will be completed within the next two weeks. This distribution has passed strict Bot behavior filtering and value weight linkage mechanisms to ensure a fair and just process.

HashKey Chain said that the points system is not only a recognition of historical contributions, but will also become a long-term mechanism to motivate ecological activity in the future. Next, HashKey Chain will continue to launch more incentive plans based on on-chain behaviors in conjunction with ecological project parties, covering richer interaction scenarios, and encouraging real users and developers to contribute more value to ecological development.

Starting today, users can visit the points query platform and connect their wallet to confirm their eligibility for this period’s rewards: https://points.hsk.xyz/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,892.52+3.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
Share
PANews2025/07/28 14:33
Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others

Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such
Startup
STARTUP$0.029675-0.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 09:59

Trending News

More

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others

Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power

Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20