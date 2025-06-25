Analyst: Strategy has a 91% chance of being included in the S&P 500 index in the second quarter

2025/06/25 14:11
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, financial analyst Jeff Walton said that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) has a 91% chance of meeting the S&P 500 inclusion criteria in the second quarter. The key condition is that the price of Bitcoin must remain above $95,240 before June 30. The company currently holds 592,345 Bitcoins.

Walton pointed out that the S&P 500 requires constituent stocks to have accumulated profits in the past four quarters, and MicroStrategy has previously suffered net losses for three consecutive quarters. If Bitcoin maintains the current level of $106,200, its Q2 profit will cover the previous losses. If the company is successfully selected, it will become the first major Bitcoin concept stock to be included in the index.

