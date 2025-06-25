Zhao Changpeng's team responded to the rumor of "Zhao Changpeng's pardon": the news is false

PANews
2025/06/25 12:14
PANews reported on June 25 that in response to a media report today that "Trump has approved a pardon for Zhao Changpeng," Zhao Changpeng's team responded: "This is false news. We will keep you updated as soon as there is any news."

