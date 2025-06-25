BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase Prime through its ETH spot ETF (ETHA) and BTC spot ETF (IBIT) accounts in the past hour, totaling 11,185 ETH.
