Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.20)

2025/05/20 10:14
🗓5/20 Update:
Virtuals online agent pledge, earn points
Jupiter Aggregation Time.fun
SOL trend first $PADDI Paddy Bear, web page = Qin Shi Huang sent money
$NANI Nani, the chivalrous cat

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin is trading just under $119,000, with new on-chain data suggesting the current market cycle may be nearing its top, arriving as soon as late August or early September. In a July 28 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Yonsei Dent pointed to…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 17:36
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

