Grayscale updates Solana spot ETF S-1 filing, discloses 2.5% management fee PANews 2025/06/24 23:43

SOL $192.71 +3.36% SPOT $0.000000000000000000008988 -74.96% TRUST $0.0006388 +1.52%

PANews reported on June 24 that SEC documents showed that Grayscale recently submitted the latest version of the S-1/A application document for the spot Solana ETF (Grayscale Solana Trust, SOL), and disclosed in the document that the management fee rate of the trust product is 2.5%.