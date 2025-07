Whales continue to increase their holdings of HYPE tokens, buying more than 430,000 in 14 days PANews 2025/06/24 23:29

MORE $0.09343 -6.69% HYPE $44.19 +2.83%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , in the past 4 hours, a whale spent $ 3.86 million to buy 104,475 HYPE tokens at an average price of about $ 36.96 . In the past 14 days, the whale has bought a total of 430,915 HYPE tokens, spending about $ 15.86 million.