The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and Nano Labs rose by more than 150% PANews 2025/06/24 21:35

PANews reported on June 24 that Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire, and U.S. stocks opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.64%, and the Nasdaq up 0.9%. Large technology stocks rose across the board, with Tesla (TSLA.O) up 1.86% and Amazon (AMZN.O) up 1.56%. Nano Labs rose 158%. Circle fell about 6%.