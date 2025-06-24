Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:04
Bitcoin
BTC$118,819.98+0.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+6.87%

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4% gain that saw the crypto giant reclaim the $105,000 mark.

As is typical in Bitcoin-led market cycles, altcoins have followed suit, capitalizing on the momentum. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset, outperformed Bitcoin with an 8% gain, roughly double BTC’s, now trading at $2,411 at press time.

Among the standout performers, Sei (SEI) led the market with a massive 43% gain in the past 24 hours, emerging as one of the day’s largest gainers by a wide margin. Other tokens like SUI (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK) also stood out, posting gains of up to 15% and 10% respectively in the last 24 hours. 

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) followed suit, joining the rally with similar gains of 7.8% and 7.6% to sit at respective trading prices of $144 and $18 at press time. 

XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) were not left behind, each posting slightly higher gains above 8% and trading at $2.18 and $0.583. 

Meanwhile, memecoins stole the spotlight with even bigger moves. Dogwifhat (WIF) jumped 25% as the strongest gainer among the coins, Popcat (POPCAT) climbed 15%, and Pepe (PEPE) rose 14%. Others including Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) also notched double-digit gains of around 13%, placing them among the day’s top gainers.

OG memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the rally as well, logging more modest but steady gains in the 8% to 10% range.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours

Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yujin, in the past 24 hours, 206.9 million $PENGU (about 8.91 million US dollars) continued to be transferred from the PENGU token
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.042146+0.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01821+5.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 11:08
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,873.97+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
Bitcoin
BTC$118,704.02+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.0549+2.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:28

Trending News

More

Over 200 million PENGUs flowed into multiple centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20